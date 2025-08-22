  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Congress seeks Rs 30,000 compensation per acre for rain-hit farmers in Kurnool

Congress seeks Rs 30,000 compensation per acre for rain-hit farmers in Kurnool
x

Congress Kodumur constituency in-charge Ananta Ratnam Madiga inspecting rain-damaged fields in Budidapadu village on Thursday

Highlights

Congress Party has urged the State government to immediately announce compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre for farmers, who suffered heavy crop losses due to the recent unseasonal rains in Kurnool district.

Kurnool: Congress Party has urged the State government to immediately announce compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre for farmers, who suffered heavy crop losses due to the recent unseasonal rains in Kurnool district.

On Thursday, party Kodumur in-charge Anantha Ratnam Madiga, along with INTUC State president SM Khadri, city president Sheikh Jilani Basha, and local leaders, visited rain-damaged fields in Budidapadu village in Gudur mandal. The inspection was organised under the leadership of party Gudur mandal president Srinivas Yadav.

Later addressing the media, Anantha Ratnam Madiga said incessant rains over the past fortnight had damaged onion, cotton, paddy, and maize crops across the district. Farmers, who had raised crops by borrowing heavily, were left distressed as their investment and harvest were washed away. He appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the district administration to ensure immediate relief by disbursing compensation.

Khadri warned that if the government failed to respond, Congress would mobilise farmers across the State for protest demonstrations. Supporting the demand, Sheikh Jilani Basha remarked that the rains had ‘broken the backbone of farmers’ and urged the government to extend timely support. Several affected farmers from Budidapadu also participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick