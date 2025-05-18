Congress should play strong Opposition role

Parvathipuram: Andhra Pradesh Kisan Congress Chairman Kamana Prabhakar Rao asserted that Congress is the only viable alternative for both the nation and the state in the coming days.

Speaking in AP Kisan Congress district meeting held at Parvathipuram on Saturday, he said that from the time of the freedom struggle to the present day, the Gandhi family, including Rahul Gandhi, has made unparalleled sacrifices for the nation.

He reminded that the Congress party holds the unique distinction of leading India through three wars with Pakistan.

Rao called upon Congress leaders and workers to relentlessly fight for the resolution of public issues and to take inspiration from Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to people’s welfare.

He emphasised that since its inception, Congress has always treated farmers as the backbone of the country.

Referring to the Green Revolution, he said it was under the leadership of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and with the guidance of MS Swaminathan, that the country overcame a severe food crisis and became self-sufficient in food production.

AP Legal Cell Convener Vaddi Nageswara Rao, DCC Secretary Khureshi, OBC chairman V Dalinaidu and others were present.