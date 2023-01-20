Congress to launch 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' yatra

Ongole (Prakasam District): All India Congress Committee State secretary CD Meyyappan said that the legacy of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy belongs to Indian National Congress and the party cadre will strive to fulfil his dream of making Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister of India in 2024.

Meyyappan, along with APCC president Gidugu Rudraraju, Prakasam district Congress Committee president Eda Sudhakar Reddy and senior leaders Chinta Mohan, Sirivella Prasad and others held a press meet in Ongole on Thursday.

Speaking with the media, Meyyappan informed that they are reorganising and reconstructing the party from booth level. He said that with the confidence and response received to Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi, they are launching the 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' Yatra, a campaign at village and town level in all Assembly constituencies from January 26 to March 26, 2023. As part of Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra, party leaders and activists will explain to the people of Andhra Pradesh that it is the Congress that could give the special category status to the State and it will be the first file Rahul Gandhi will sign after taking oath as the Prime Minister of India, he informed. Party leaders and activists will explain the good the Congress did to the State and the benefits of the SCS to the public and seek support to the Congress party as they are meeting them soon, Meyyappan added.

APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju said that the SC/ST Sub-Plan is going to complete 10 years by this month-end and demanded the State government to extend it for another 10 years. He observed that the public is vexed by the religious BJP and RSS government at the centre and the monarchy YSRCP government at the state and are showing confidence in the Congress party now.

He said that it is the Congress party that has developed the state and nation, but the BJP and YSRCP are encouraging atrocities on the Dalits, women and minorities. He said that they are seeing a silent revolution framing in the public, and Congress will perform better in the 2024 elections.