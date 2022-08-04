Construction of govt buildings major priority, says Collector Madhavi Latha

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District Collector K Madhavi Latha said that besides giving the highest priority to the construction of government buildings in the district, the progress of the works at field level is being reviewed from time to time.

On Thursday, the State-level officials held a video conference on bulk milk units, Jagananna permanent land rights – Bhuraksha survey works, Nadu-Nedu. From the Collectorate, District Collector K Madhavi Latha, Joint Collector Ch Shridhar and other officers participated in the conference.

On this occasion, Collector Madhavi Latha said that 148 places have been identified for setting up BMUs in 162 RBKs in 18 mandals in the district. She said that in the first phase, work has been started at 28 places to establish 49 units, of which 10 are complete and the rest are in progress. It has been proposed to set up units in 109 RBKs in 17 mandals and space has been identified in 90 places.