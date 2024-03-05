  • Menu
Construction of water tank and classrooms at GVMC school initiated

A water plant built at a cost of ten lakh rupees in Pilakavanipalem in Ward 58 and the construction of additional classrooms at GVMC High School in...

A water plant built at a cost of ten lakh rupees in Pilakavanipalem in Ward 58 and the construction of additional classrooms at GVMC High School in Sriharipuram with a cost of 22 lakh rupees were initiated on Monday morning. The foundation stone was laid by Ward Corporator Mrs. Guligindala Lavanya, Ward President Datla Srinivasaraju, YSRCP West Constituency Coordinator Mr. Adari Anand Kumar.

Mr. Anand Kumar shared that development work worth crores of rupees has been undertaken in the area and assured the completion of the remaining works in due time.

The event was attended by constituency corporators, presidents, incharges, mandal party presidents, secretariat conveners, senior leaders, activists, and YSRCP supporters.

