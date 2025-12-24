Consumer rights awareness rally organised

Rajamahendravaram: The district civil supplies department organised an awareness rally on Tuesday from SKVT English Medium School to Nandam Ganiraju Centre in Rajamahendravaram to create awareness among consumers about their rights and responsibilities. District Civil Supplies Officer V Parvathi flagged off the rally and administered a pledge to participants to uphold and protect consumer rights and responsibilities.

Speaking on the occasion, she advised consumers to be aware of the rights provided under the Consumer Protection Act 2019 and to make proper use of them. She cautioned consumers against falling prey to unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements, and urged them to purchase quality goods and services.

She said consumers should always collect bills for their purchases, should not pay more than the MRP, and should check details such as quality, quantity, price, and purity mentioned on labels. She also advised choosing safe and environmentally friendly products.

Parvathi said consumers could approach the consumer commission to seek justice against defective products, poor services, and fraudulent practices. She informed that the valedictory function of National Consumer Day would be held on Wednesday at the SKVT School premises under the chairmanship of the District Joint Collector.

Legal Metrology Inspector Prashanth Kumar, district consumer protection council members Gottumukkala Anantha Rao, ASO M Naganjeneyulu, SKVT School Headmaster MVM Subrahmanyam, civil supplies staff Sujatha and Suresh, and others took part in the rally.