  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Consumers should know super GST 2.0 benefits

Consumers should know super GST 2.0 benefits
x
Highlights

Tirupati: Every consumer should clearly know about the benefits of the new Super GST 2.0 scheme, said Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya.On...

Tirupati: Every consumer should clearly know about the benefits of the new Super GST 2.0 scheme, said Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya.

On Monday, along with officials, she visited D-Mart and other shopping malls to check the implementation of reduced GST rates. She interacted with customers and explained the benefits.

Mourya instructed all shop owners to display boards showing which products have got GST reduction and how much prices came down. For one month, a special awareness drive will be organised across the city to make all people understand and use these benefits, she added. She appealed to public to use this chance and save more while shopping.

Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, GST Assistant Commissioner Varalakshmi, RO Ravi were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick