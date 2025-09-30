Live
Consumers should know super GST 2.0 benefits
Tirupati: Every consumer should clearly know about the benefits of the new Super GST 2.0 scheme, said Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya.
On Monday, along with officials, she visited D-Mart and other shopping malls to check the implementation of reduced GST rates. She interacted with customers and explained the benefits.
Mourya instructed all shop owners to display boards showing which products have got GST reduction and how much prices came down. For one month, a special awareness drive will be organised across the city to make all people understand and use these benefits, she added. She appealed to public to use this chance and save more while shopping.
Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, GST Assistant Commissioner Varalakshmi, RO Ravi were present.