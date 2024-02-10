Container Terminal remains in Krishnapatnam only: Kakani

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said that Container Terminal will remain in Krishnapatnam Port as the government intervened in the matter.

In the wake of Opposition parties warning of launching agitation protesting against the decision of Krishnapatnam Port authorities to shift the container terminal to Tamil Nadu, Kakani gave a clarity over this issue at a press conference held here on Friday.

The Minister appealed the people and staff working in Krishnapatnam Port not to believe the rumours of shifting container terminal to Tamil Nadu.

He alleged that TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy was unnecessarily magnifying the issue for his political and vested advantages. Kakani informed that he brought the issue to the notice of port authorities and Central government immediately, after receiving representation from the port staff. Port authorities were also thinking about shifting the terminal.

Minister Kakani urged the Opposition parties not to resort to agitations, as such acts will lead to panic situation among the workers. He said the State government also looking into this issue in the interest of the Port staff.

Meanwhile, in a press note released here on Friday, Adani Port spokesperson stated that the AP Special Econamic Zone (APSEZ) has witnessed tremendous growth over the last few years. Following same the same, Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited also been on a growth path and its business is increasing on a regular basis.

“We are continuing our container operations in Krishnapatnam port and will further strengthen it in the coming years.”

He said allegations over AKPL is shifting container to Tamil Nadu are baseless and false, adding that the infrastructure like berths, Yard, and equipment remains as it is. The terminal can handle any container vessel that calls upon Krishnapatnam Port, he clarified.