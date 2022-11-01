Contest polls without TDP support, YSRCP Kapu leaders dare Pawan

Kakinada: YSRCP Kapu leaders challenged Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan whether he can contest elections without seeking alliance with TDP. Alleging that TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu was instrumental in the murder of Kapu leader Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga, they failed to understand how Pawan Kalyan could join hands with a person, who was responsible for the brutal murder of Mohana Ranga. They further criticised that Chandrababu Naidu did injustice to Kapu community. It is unfortunate that Pawan Kalyan is working hard to make Naidu the CM of Andhra Pradesh in 2024, they added.

About 30 Kapu MPs, Ministers, MLAs and MLCs in YSRCP met in Rajamahendravaram on Monday against the backdrop of Pawan Kalyan charging them with doing slavery in YSRCP. Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana, senior Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu, R&B Minister Dadisetty Ramalingeswar Rao (Raja) and Minister for Industries Gudiwada Amarnath took the lead to conduct the meeting.

Though the MPs, Ministers, MLAs and MLCs announced that they don't bother about Jana Sena Party and its chief Pawan Kalyan, the discussion on Pawan Kalyan's speech at Mangalagiri and his recent meeting with TDP chief Chandrababu in Vijayawada dominated the meeting.

At the meeting, MLA Kurasala Kannababu, Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Ambati Rambabu and Kottu Satyanarayana said that they don't consider JSP as a political party, calling it as celebrity party, without direction and policy. They condemned the tirades and attacks of Pawan against Kapu leaders in YSRCP.

The leaders said that YSRCP takes into consideration all aspects of Kapu community regarding education, health and employment. Stating that the Jagan government is encouraging Kapus through various schemes, hence, they said that they feel obliged to stand by Jagan Mohan Reddy at any cost. In the coming days, a comprehensive meeting will be held to evolve a programme relating to the development and progress of Kapu community through YSRCP.

Referring to the statement of former Minister Harirama Jogaiah that Chandrababu was behind Vangaveeti's murder, the Kapu leaders appealed to the community people not to fall prey to the evil plans of Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan.

They said that the Jagan government had so far extended schemes worth Rs 26,490 crore for 70.83 lakh beneficiaries of Kapu community for their upliftment. "We are happy with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's commitment towards Kapus and would ask more soaps for the upliftment of the community."

Minister Satyanarayana said that previous governments have treated Kapus as mere vote banks whereas Jagan government is giving an important role and giving all benefits through various social schemes. 'Kapu Nestham' is an innovative economic scheme,

introduced by the YSRCP government, and this scheme is going

to invest crores of rupees for the development and prosperity of Kapus.

The leaders asserted that the YSRCP government is opposed to cheat Kapu community on reservations. If the Centre gives the States freehand in deciding on OBC reservations, we can give a better deal to Kapus, Botcha said replying to a question.