Continue Vizag Steel Plant in public sector, Centre urged

Guntur: MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad urged the Central government to continue the prestigious Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) in the public sector and recalled that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has already written a letter to the Prime Minister in this regard.

He opposed the decision of the Centre to privatise the VSP. He participated in the rally organised by the Mathasamarasya Rajyanga Parirakshana Vedika and garlanded the statue of Tavanmappli Amrutha Rao at Vengalaraonagar in Guntur city on Saturday. Later, he participated in the protest against privatisation of VSP. Speaking on this occasion, Vara Prasad pointed out that VSP is directly or indirectly providing employment to over 1 lakh families.