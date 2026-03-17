Continuous Annaprasadam launched at Vontimitta temple

Vontimitta (YSR Kadapa district): TTD chairman B R Naidu on Monday announced that Annaprasadam will be distributed continuously to devotees visiting Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Vontimitta. He inaugurated the Annaprasadam distribution centre set up opposite the temple premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said the facility was established following the directions issued by the Chief Minister last year to ensure uninterrupted serving of free meals to devotees. A German shed has been installed at the centre to provide comfortable seating for pilgrims while partaking of Annaprasadam.

The chairman said Sri Kodandarama Swamy Brahmotsavams will be conducted for nine days from March 27 to April 5 with elaborate arrangements. Special preparations are being made for Sri Sitarama Kalyanam scheduled on April 1. On behalf of the State Government, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will offer Pattu Vastrams to the deities during the ceremony.

Devotees attending the Sri Sitarama Kalyanam will be provided free Srivari Laddu Prasadam worth Rs 50. Arrangements are also being made to distribute Annaprasadam, drinking water, and buttermilk packets to pilgrims. The district administration and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) are jointly overseeing the arrangements for the annual festivities.

Sri Sitarama Kalyanam will be telecast live worldwide through SVBC. Electrical illumination, LED lighting, and a public address system are being arranged at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore for the celebrations.

Naidu further said steps are being taken to construct a 108-foot statue of Jambavantha at a cost of Rs 20.17 crore. Under the temple master plan, 100 rooms will also be built at an estimated cost of Rs 37 crore to improve accommodation facilities for devotees. He added that, as per the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, free Annaprasadam will now be served three times a day to devotees at Vontimitta.

Earlier, the TTD chairman visited Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple and offered prayers. Temple priests and officials welcomed him with traditional honours, and he was presented Theertha Prasadams after darshan.

Later, heinspected the arrangements being made for the Sri Sitarama Kalyanotsavam. District Collector Dr Cherukuri Sridhar, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, SP Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath, JEO V Veerabrahmam, CVSO KV Murali Krishna and other officials were present.