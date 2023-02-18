Control room set up for MLC polls

Ongole (Prakasam district): Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and SP Malika Garg explained that the model code of conduct is already in force in the district since the announcement of the schedule for graduates and teachers MLC election on February 9. They said the efforts to conduct fair and peaceful elections are already on and advised the public to call the district-level control room on 1077 or 1950 or the regular police control room numbers 100 or 112, to make any complaint or pass information regarding the MLC elections, at a press meet at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Collector Dinesh Kumar explained that interested teachers and graduate MLC candidates should submit their nominations by February 23, only to the returning officer, the Chittoor Collector. He said polling will be held on March 13, from 8 am to 4 pm and counting will be held on March 16. He said, "There are 82,189 graduate voters and 5,712 teacher voters in the district. They are setting up 41 polling stations

in Markapuram division, 37 in Kanigiri division and 60 in Ongole division."

The Collector further informed that nodal officers were appointed for the management of the election, including implementation of model code of conduct, law and order, manpower, transport, training, material management, compilation of reports, expenditure monitoring, computerisation, live webcasting and others. He said that 38 model code of conduct teams and 38 flying squad teams were constituted in each mandal for strict implementation of MCC, and to keep vigil over excessive campaign expenses and distribution of items of bribe, etc.

SP Malika Garg said that they have identified 44 polling stations in 15 polling locations as sensitive and devising foolproof security plan for the smooth conduct of the election in the district. She asked political parties to take permission from respective DSPs to conduct political rallies, meetings and canvassing, as the model code of conduct is in force. She said that they are taking deposits of weapons from licensed and binding over the electoral offenders, rowdy sheeters, trouble mongers etc., and implementing all non-bailable warrants pending in the district.