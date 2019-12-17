Cooperate with cops, women protection workers told in Ongole

Ongole: The Inspector General of Police for Training N Sanjay inaugurated the nine months training for the selected 401 women constables in the Police Training Centre in Ongole on Tuesday.

He also inspected the ongoing training for the ward and village women protection secretaries at the District Police Training Centre and Police Training College and interacted with them.

Sanjay spoke to the women protection secretaries at each centre and emphasized the need for working in tandem with the police department to control the crime against women and children in the society.

He explained about their roles in society and how they should deliver their responsibilities with the coordination of other departments. He explained about various crimes and social stigmas that the women may be subjected to, and how to address them.

He also shared the methodologies to control the eve-teasing and ragging in schools and colleges and how to tackle them at the root level. He appreciated the SP Siddharth Kaushal for allotting women SIs to train the women protection secretaries and asked the women to utilize the service by the department to reach to the public and bring good name to the police.

The additional SP admin B Sarath Babu, additional SP PTC P Bijoy, DTC vice-principal A Raghavendra Rao, DSPs K Vijay Paul, Vikram Srinivasa Rao and other staff also participated in the program.