Cooperation of rly officials sought for completion of pending works

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam West constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) visited various places along with the officials of railways and GVMC and...
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam West constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) visited various places along with the officials of railways and GVMC and explained the development works to be undertaken on railway lands.
He pointed out that several works related to roads, drains and pipelines havebeen left incomplete for a long time causing inconvenience to local people in the constituency.
The MLA appealed to the railway authorities to take action against water stagnation in the subways.
Ganababu brought to the notice of the railway officials that a drainage system should be constructed adjacent to the railway track from Gopalapatnam to Kancharapalem. He also mentioned that road construction work has been stopped in many wards due to the objections raised by the the railways.
He said that thousands of people would be benefited if these works get completed.
TDP corporators Dadi Venkata Ramesh, Saragadam Rajasekhar, officials of railways and GVMC participated in the field visit.