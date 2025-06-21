Cooperation of Vizagites, a key to massive turnout’: CM

Visakhapatnam: With a participation of 3.02 lakh, Visakhapatnam created history by gaining a place in Guinness World Records for the largest gathering for yoga in one place, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said.

Appreciating ministers, district officials, public representatives and more importantly people of Visakhapatnam for their complete cooperation in making the 11th edition of the International Yoga Day a massive success, Naidu emphasised at a media conference that public cooperation is key to massive turnout. “This is just the beginning of ambitious plans the NDA has in promoting public health and wellness to the next level,” the CM emphasised.

With technology playing a crucial role in making the event a hassle-free affair, Naidu reiterated that the record participation could become a reality due to the incorporation of technology, including the introduction of QR code-based participant tracking system.

With two Guinness World Records, including 22,122 tribal students performing Surya namaskarams on the eve of the International Yoga Day and for the largest gathering for yoga in one place on the IYD, the massive event gained entry into 21 World Book of Records. Sharing the statistics, Naidu stated that even as the cabinet ministers raised doubts when he called for a record breaking IYD celebrations, eventually, they reposed faith in his aspirations, extending support to the biggest endeavour organised ever in Visakhapatnam. “Within a short span of time, Yogandhra-2025 garnered extensive support from across the people of Andhra Pradesh as they place trust in my leadership and are aware of the benefits yoga offers,” the Chief Minister stressed, adding that people volunteered happily for the event without any force.

Recalling how people of Visakhapatnam refrained from bursting crackers when the CM called out for Diwali celebrations sans firecrackers when Hudhud cyclone left a trail of devastation in 2014, Naidu underlined, “It is with the same spirit, Vizagites volunteered to make the IYD event a massive success.”

About Prime Minister specially appreciating IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh’s efforts in making yoga a true social celebration, including every section of society, Naidu stated that Lokesh succeeded in planning out 26 theme-based yoga events in a short span of time and his efforts caught the attention of the Prime Minister.