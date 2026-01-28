NGT orders action over failed tree plantations, alleged fund misuse in Rajasthan Forest Areas

Jaipur: The Central Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Bhopal has taken serious cognisance of large-scale failure of compensatory afforestation and alleged misuse of public funds in forest areas near Kota district of Rajasthan.

The bench, comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, judicial member, and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi, expert member, was hearing the original application filed by Tapeshwar Singh Bhati against the State of Rajasthan and others.

The application raised concerns over illegal encroachment and failure to restore forest land measuring about 2,375.86 hectares, including Lakhawa I to VIII plantation sites, developed under the Mitigative Measures Scheme associated with forest diversion for National Highway-27 (NH-27).

During the proceedings, it was brought to the Tribunal's notice that the National Highways Authority of India had deposited Rs 25.72 crore with the Central Empowered Committee for compensatory measures such as construction of stone masonry walls, fencing, and large-scale tree plantations as part of statutory forest clearance conditions.

However, inspection reports submitted by senior forest officials revealed that the plantations had largely failed, with negligible survival of saplings.

The reports further pointed to fresh re-plantation activities allegedly undertaken to mask earlier failures, raising serious questions over compliance and accountability.

The Tribunal said that the findings indicate gross negligence, serious lapses in implementation, and possible misappropriation of public funds, resulting in significant environmental damage and loss of forest cover.

Taking note of the gravity of the issue, the NGT issued notices to all respondents and directed Arijit Banerjee, Rajasthan's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) to personally examine the matter.

The Tribunal also ordered initiation of disciplinary proceedings against erring officials found responsible for the lapses.

The bench also directed preparation and execution of a fresh plantation plan covering at least 400 hectares, along with strict monitoring to ensure survival of plantations.

An Action Taken Report, along with a detailed plantation and restoration plan, has been sought before the next court hearing.

The matter has been listed for further consideration on March 16, 2026.



