Coordinated efforts needed to reduce road accidents: DRO

Tirupati: District Revenue Officer M Srinivasa Rao emphasised the need to reduce road accidents by 20 per cent every year. With the coordinated efforts of all departments concerned, the road accidents should be prevented by taking appropriate steps and it is the responsibility of everyone to save the lives of those injured in accidents by bringing them to hospitals within the Golden hour. Chairing the district road safety committee meeting at the Collectorate on Monday, the DRO directed the National Highways, R&B, health, police and transport department officials to take the measures required to prevent accidents and bring down the number of deaths. Signboards and lighting should be provided at dangerous curves at MR Palli, Yerpedu, Srikalahasti, Chillakuru, Gudur on NH 16, 21 and 205 routes.

The major reason for road accidents was said to be lack of awareness on road safety rules, lack of understanding among drivers over traffic rules and irresponsibility which could be prevented. Vehicles should not be parked under any circumstances on National and State Highways during nights. The police and transport department should ensure the pasting of radium stickers on the backside of every vehicle.

The DRO also directed the revenue officials to earmark five acres of land at tollgates to enable the drivers to take rest during nights. As per the Central government's Good Samaritan scheme, if anyone saves those injured in road accidents by taking them to the hospital within the Golden hour will get an incentive of Rs 5,000. Police should not create any trouble to them and the scheme details should be displayed prominently at every hospital.

District Transport Officer K Seetha Rami Reddy said that R&B, engineering, transport, traffic and NH officials have initiated steps to provide lighting, signboards, blinkers and zebra lines along the NH 205 from C Mallavaram junction. Steps are being taken to prevent accidents on the accident prone Leela Mahal circle to Karakambadi road. NH Project Director Hari Krishna, RDOs V Kanaka Narasa Reddy and Rama Rao, Traffic DSP Katama Raju, R&B officer Sudhakar Reddy and others participated.