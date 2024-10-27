Coordinated efforts sought to achieve increased economic growth

Visakhapatnam : A comprehensive detailing of the challenges experienced by the industrialists and entrepreneurs is required so that they could be brought to the notice of the concerned ministries to work out effective solutions, said Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat.

Addressing the representatives from various industries from across sectors at the industry stakeholders and potential investors’ meet organised by Vizag Development Council, AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Tours and Travel Operators of AP, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat sought a detailed list of setbacks experienced by them.

Participating as guest of honour, chairman of 20 Point Programme and Good Governance Lanka Dinakar said, “Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is giving top priority to green energy and Andhra Pradesh is set to take a big leap towards the renewable energy sector.”

Calling for individual contribution of entrepreneurs to the state government’s ambitious ‘Swarnandhra@2047’, Dinakar underlined the importance of North Andhra’s development as it largely contributes to Vikasit Andhra Pradesh’s growth. He reiterated that coordination between the state and central governments plays a key role in accelerating the growth trajectory.

Terming Visakhapatnam as the financial capital of Andhra Pradesh like how Mumbai is to India, Dinakar called for healthy industries to handhold sick units so that they can be revived as well. The growth of infrastructure projects paves way for several ancillary industries, pushing the economic growth even further, Lanka Dinakar observed.

Highlighting the need to explore new opportunities and collaborate on investment policies in Andhra Pradesh, chairman of Vizag Development Council O Naresh Kumar mentioned that the main objective of the event is to understand the investment climate, bring challenges faced by entrepreneurs and industrialists to the fore, work out an amicable action plan to resolve them by connecting with concerned authorities. “In order to achieve industrial growth, creation of a conducive environment for the investors plays an imperative role,” he underlined.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman of AP Maritime Board Damacharla Satyanarayana highlighted the opportunities available in the maritime sector as he defined it as the most important segment to contribute to the state’s growth. “Of the 20 lakh job opportunities the state government plans to provide to the youth, 4.5 lakh employment opportunities are created in the maritime domain,” he informed.

Chairman of APTDC N. Balaji stated that the corporation is open to accept feedback from the stakeholders and work towards a robust tourism growth which has been neglected by the YSRCP government in the past.

Sharing his views, chairman of AP MSME Development Corporation T Siva Sankara Rao said the new MSME policy will bring several aspects into its fold that have been brushed aside in the past five years.

Among others, president of Tours and Travels Association of AP K Vijay Mohan, president of AP Adventure Association Tarun Kakani, among others, were present.