Coordinated efforts urged for Maha Shivaratri at Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The State government has issued directives to ensure smooth, devotional, and hassle-free conduct of Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams at Srisailam temple, prioritising devotees' comfort and sentiments.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy chaired a comprehensive review meeting at Sadashivayya Bhavan in Srisailam on Monday, attended by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Roads & Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, Endowments Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan, Ex-officio Principal Secretary Hari Jawahar Lal, district Collector G Raja Kumari, SP Suneel Sheoran, Srisailam Devasthanam Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, Trust Board Chairman Pothugunta Ramesh Naidu, and other senior officials.

Minister Anam instructed the officials to focus on efficient temple management, darshan arrangements, accommodation, security, sanitation, and essential services. He stressed rectifying last year's shortcomings, proactively addressing potential issues, and strictly adhering to SOPs. The government aims to prioritise common devotees in all religious events and build a ‘Spiritual Andhra Pradesh’ with special emphasis on temples. VIP and VVIP darshans will be strictly time-slotted. Despite forest conservation constraints limiting expansion, facilities will be maximised, including support for pilgrims on 48-km forest route. Key announcements include free laddu prasadam distribution (as last year), free vehicle passage at toll gates on February 14 and 15, night time decorative illumination of the temple, and immediate road widening near Sakshi Ganapathi using Forest Department land.

Home Minister V Anitha directed comprehensive police security, traffic regulation, emergency management, and strict law-and-order maintenance to ensure zero incidents amid the expected massive crowd.

R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy ordered completion of repairs, widening, pothole filling, and safety measures on key roads—especially Atmakur to Dornala—by February 8 to prevent traffic disruptions.

Officials noted a projected 30% increase in devotee turnout this year, requiring scaled-up arrangements. District Collector G Raja Kumari confirmed coordinated duties from February 8 to March 18. Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao presented detailed plans via PowerPoint. All departments reiterated their commitment to ensuring every devotee experience spiritual fulfillment and satisfaction after darshan.