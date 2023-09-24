Cops foil Akhila Priya’s relay hunger strike

Nandyal: Tension prevailed for some time in Nandyal on Friday late night after police foiled the relay hunger strike of former Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila PriyaBhuma Akhila Priya. On Saturday morning, the police dropped her at Allagada residence.

According to information, the former minister, condemning the arrest of ex-Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, staged a relay hunger strike at Nandyal where Naidu has been arrested by the CID personnel. She was accompanied by her brother Bhuma Vikyata Reddy and party cadres. For two days, she was on the relay hunger strike.

The police have urged the former minister to wind up the relay hunger strike or they would be forced to take steps to vacate the camp. But Akhila Priya, who was reluctant to withdraw the hunger strike, has warned to end her life if the police take any forcible steps.

The police personnel, who are determined to foil the hunger strike, reached the premises in large numbers on Friday late night and forcibly took her into custody and later shifted her to her Allagadda residence.

Prior to taking the former Minister into custody, the police have seized her mobile phone. She asked the police personnel why they have taken her mobile. Later the police handed over the mobile to her.

Akhila Priya, speaking to media persons at her residence on Saturday, said that the YSRC government and the police personnel are behaving in unruly manner. They have every right to stage protest and express their concern. She alleged that the Nandyal SP K Raghuveer Reddy and DSP Maheshwar Reddy would be held responsible if anything happens to her brother Jagat Vikyat Reddy. She also said that she will continue hunger strike in her residence.