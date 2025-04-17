Cops raise public awareness on dangers of narcotic drugs

Kurnool: As part of steps being taken towards curbing narcotic drugs’ menace, district police, under the directives of SP Vikrant Patil, organising public awareness campaigns, aiming to educate citizens, especially youth, about harmful effects of narcotic substances such as drugs and ganja and encouraging public participation in reporting drug-related activities.

As part of this initiative and to strengthen public engagement, Kurnool police have introduced a modern and effective reporting mechanism using QR code technology. QR codes have been prominently displayed in police stations and at frequently visited public places such as markets, bus stops, and community centers. Citizens are encouraged to scan these QR codes using their mobile phones.

Upon scanning, individuals are directed to a secure online platform where they can confidentially share information related to illegal drug cultivation, sale, possession, or misuse occurring in their vicinity. The police emphasize that this method ensures anonymity, encouraging more people to come forward without fear of retaliation.

Police officials stated that they are not only focusing on enforcement but also on creating awareness. Youth must understand the irreversible damage caused by narcotics. With the help of technology and community cooperation, we can tackle this growing threat more effectively.

The district police urged all citizens to stay vigilant and support this noble mission by promptly reporting any suspicious activities. Their collaboration can significantly contribute to safeguarding the health,safety, and future of the younger generation.