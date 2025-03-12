Cops recover stolen gold, silver worth Rs 7.08 cr

Tadepalligudem (West Godavari District): Ina significant breakthrough, the Tadepalligudem police recovered stolen gold and silver worth Rs 7.08 crore, ensuring justice for 37 victims. The case came to light when Anil Kumar Jain, a wholesale jeweller from Narsapuram, reported that Lenka Ramanababu alias Nani, owner of Manvi Jewellers in Tadepalligudem, had taken 1,246 grams gold on an instalment basis but failed to make payments.

Further investigation revealed that Ramanababu and his wife, Krishna Priyanka, had fraudulently obtained valuables from multiple victims.

Under the direction of West Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi, and the supervision of SDPO D Vishwanath, CI A Subrahmanyam led the investigation with a dedicated team. The police employed advanced techniques including call data record analysis, CCTV footage review, and scientific methods, to track down the accused. Their efforts led to the arrest of the couple and the recovery of 6.758 kg gold and 106.772 kg silver.

Following court orders, the valuables were returned to the victims at Tadepalligudem police station on Tuesday.