Cops rescue tribal youth attempting suicide

Eluru: A tribal youth attempting suicide was rescued by Buttaigudem police station staff based on Dial 112 alert on Sunday.

Around 9:34 am, an emergency call was received on Dial 112 reporting that a youth from Paidakulamamidi village of Buttaigudem mandal in Eluru district was attempting suicide due to love failure. The caller was identified as Yandapalli Pawan Kalyan (30), who was reportedly attempting to jump into a canal. Upon receiving the alert, the Eluru Control Room police staff immediately forwarded the information to the Buttaigudem Police Station. Responding promptly, Head Constable 231 and Police Constable 2052 reached the incident spot by 09:51 am, within 15 minutes of receiving the information. They identified the youth attempting to jump into the canal and successfully prevented the suicide attempt.

After rescuing him, the police officers provided on-site psychological counselling and then brought the youth to the Buttayigudem Police Station, where he was later handed over to his family members with appropriate guidance.

Police appealed to the youth, “Life is a path to resolve problems, not to end them.” The police officials emphasised that every problem has a solution, and anyone experiencing mental distress can seek help by calling Dial 112. The Eluru District Police Department, with a humane approach, is always ready to assist individuals in crisis and ensure their safety and well-being.