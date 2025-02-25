Cops to grill Vamsi for 3 days in custody

Vijayawada : The special court for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes here on Monday granted custody of former MLA of Gannavaram Vallabhaneni Vamsi to the police for three days to interrogate him in connection with the kidnap of Satyavardhan, one of the office-bearers of TDP office at Gannavaram.

It may be recalled that the police arrested Vallabhaneni Vamsi after Satyavardhan lodged a complaint against him and his henchmen who kidnapped Satyavardhan to force him to with-draw the criminal case filed against Vamsi in the case of attack on the TDP office at Gannava-ram. Vamsi was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by the SC, ST special court.

It is apt to recall here that the court refused to grant anticipatory bail to former MLA Val-labhaneni Vamsi in the vandalisation of TDP office at Gannavaram.

The police filed the petition in the SC, ST special court here for the custody of Vamsi for ten days. The police during the argument stated that Vamsi played a crucial and personal role in the kidnap of Satyavardhan.

They insisted on the extended custody to bring out the truth in the charges. The legal team of the former MLA contended that the criminal case filed against him was politically motivated.

After four days of hearing the arguments of both sides, the court granted the custody of Vamsi to the police for three days only and set certain conditions to interrogate Vamsi in the pres-ence of his lawyer from 10 am to 5 pm every day.

The special court considered the petition of Vamsi to provide him a bed in the jail since he was suffering from back pain and approved his plea.

Meanwhile, the state government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the irregu-larities committed by Vamsi on Monday. The government issued orders constituting a four-member SIT to look into the allegations of land grabbing, illegal mining and others against the former MLA. It will be headed by G V G Ashok Kumar, the government said.