Cordelia Cruise to arrive in Vizag in July

Visakhapatnam : Holidayershave a reason to rejoice as the much-awaited Cordelia Cruise comes up with three itinerary schedules, stretching from June to July.

This time, three separate sailings are scheduled. As part of its first trip, the vessel departs from Chennai on June 30, arrives in Vizag on July 2. From Vizag, it is scheduled to reach Chennai on July 5 after halting in Puducherry for a day.

During its second trip, the cruise ship will revisit Visakhapatnam on July 9 from Chennai. It is scheduled to arrive in Chennai on July 12 after making a stop at Puducherry. Departing from Chennai, the cruise ship will arrive in Vizag again on July 16 and sails back to Chennai on July 19 via Puducherry.

Operating three services, connecting Chennai, Puducherry and Visakhapatnam, the cruise operation is set to commence by June end with the support of the agent GAC Shipping (India) Private Limited.

For those who look forward to holidaying in luxurious accommodation amid high seas, Cordelia Cruise offers a great escapade.

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) developed a state-of-the-art international cruise terminal. Designed to provide a seamless experience for up to 2,000 passengers, the terminal includes immigration and clearance counters, ample parking space, duty-free shops, food courts and lounges, among several other facilities.

Connected conveniently to the city, the terminal enables easy access to passengers to explore Visakhapatnam.

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation is keen on developing cruise tourism in the State and Visakhapatnam is considered the most sought-after destination for it.