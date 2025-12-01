Cordon and search operations intensified across Anantapur district

Anantapur: Acting on the directions of District SP P Jagadeesh, police teams across Anantapur district conducted extensive cordon-and-search operations in several high-risk villages and localities early Sunday.

Teams led by DSPs, CIs and SIs inspected the houses of rowdy-sheeters, old offenders, suspects and troublemakers, with a focus on curbing illegal activities such as liquor, gudumba and gutka sales, particularly in border areas.

Police also searched cattle sheds, open spaces and isolated spots to trace hidden contraband.

During the operations in Kalyandurg, Tadipatri and Rayadurg limits, authorities seized 72 two-wheelers, three auto-rickshaws and two cars with improper or suspicious documents. Police also confiscated 64 liquor bottles and detained two matka organisers.

Foot patrolling was carried out in the inspected villages, followed by gram sabhas to counsel locals. Officers urged residents to maintain peace, avoid gambling and matka, and stay away from unlawful activities, warning of strict legal action against offenders.

The district police stated that the operations aim to enhance public safety and curb anti-social activities across Anantapur.