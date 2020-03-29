Coronavirus: 17 Bihar students locked down in Visakhapatnam, sent to quarantine

The students from Bihar state studying in an intermediate at a private college in Visakhapatnam city have been spotted by GVMC officials at hotels near the railway station. Students have posted a video of themselves demanding to be rescued after being shut down by college hostels amidst the lockdown, and over 55 people have been caught.

The state officials tweeted this to GVMC Commissioner G Srujana. Responding to this, the commissioner sneaked into the hotels near the railway station and inquired about the situation.

Going by reports, five students in Archana Grand Hotel near the station and 12 students in the Royal Rajasthan Hotel have been identified. The superiors have given them counselling, Commissioner Srujana said.

The commissioner explained that when contacted the respective college owners, they were told that they did not send the students from hostels. However, the commissioner said that the students would be sent to hostels after conducting health checks until then they will be placed under isolation.