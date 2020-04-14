Coronavirus: Guntur faces shortage of milk

Amaravati: Panic buying of milk on day to day basis in Guntur Municipal Corporation limits has been going on since the imposition of lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The district administration has extended the restriction on the movement of people since Saturday as the number of Covid-19 positive cases increased. The people are allowed to buy groceries, vegetables and other essential commodities on alternative days between 6 am and 9 am.

The extension of restriction has led to people crowding into Rythu Bazaars and shops selling milk as they are opened. Panic buying of commodities has led to shortage of commodities, milk and mil products.

There are more than 150 milk outlets in the Municipal Corporation limits. Within an hour after opening the shops, the milk was sold out at all the shops. Vendors said the people are buying thrice the normal quantity of milk.

For instance, a customer, who used to purchase one milk packet and one curd packet per day regularly, is now buying three to four milk packets. This has led to scarcity of milk.