Coronavirus in Anantapur: Tahsildar and Doctor tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh are getting worse day by day. In the tests conducted across the state from 5 pm on Monday to 10 am on Tuesday, the number of corona positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has reached 473. In the meanwhile, the corona Positive Cases in Anantapur District have become a serious concern.



The two COVID-19 cases were reported in Anantapur recently, including a female doctor and a Tahsildar from Hindupuram. Authorities have identified Tasildar and Doctor as infected by the dreadful virus through a local transmission due to which the lockdown in the district is intensified with total number of corona positive cases in Anantapur district has reached 17 while Guntur district tops the list with 109 positive cases.

The state government has already taken many steps to control corona in the state. It is all about making new decisions every day. The center is also reported to have extended the lockdown as part of the corona preventive measures till May 3.