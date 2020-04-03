Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 3 more testing centres to come up in the state

The state government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to set up three more coronavirus research and diagnostic laboratories in Andhra Pradesh at Kadapa, Guntur and Visakhapatnam amid fast growing cases of coronavirus. Earlier, the State has four such labs in Vijaywada (Siddartha Medical College), Sri Venkateswara Medical College ( Tirupati), Regional Medical College (Kakinada) and Anantapur respectively.

However, the two labs at Kadapa and Guntur will begin the operations from Saturday evening while the Visakhapatnam one will start on Sunday. Currently there are 450 samples being ested for COVID-19 per day in the state and with the new labs coming into force, it is reported that 570 samples could be tested per day.

The latest decision of setting labs has come after the coronavirus positive cases increased in Kadapa with 18 cases, 20 in Guntur and 11 in Visakhapatnam taking the tally to 149.