Coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh reports 15 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, tally moves up to 329

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: In the last twelve hours from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, 15 new Coronavirus cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the tally to th 329 as per the health bulletin released by the Health officials. As per the reports, six Covid 19 cases from Nellore, six from Krishna and three in Chittoor were reported on Wednesday. Apart from positive cases, four fatal cases were also reported until Tuesday.

While the government of Andhra Pradesh has been taking several measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus and it is something to cheer up as there is a fall in a number of cases in the state from Tuesday. However, it is the need of the hour to be cautious in dealing with the deadly virus.

On the other hand, the government is likely to hold random tests across the state at coronavirus hotspot areas. There are also reports that the government has deployed the Octopus forces to implement the lockdown strictly to contain the virus.



