Coronavirus in Chittoor: Police begins tracking of Koyambedu, Chennai returnees

Tirupati: Chittoor District Police have started tracking the details of goods carriers drivers and cleaners as well as farmers who were recently returned from Chennai Koyambedu market after completion of their business. In view of prevent coronavirus spread in the district, officials from police and health departments are closely watching the situation regarding Koyambedu returnees health condition. In the situation District Collector Dr N Barat Guptha and SP Senthil sounded high alert across border villages and towns on Friday.



In fact, two days ago The Hans India had published a warning story on coronavirus spread threat to the district from Koyambedu market. Following the news on Thursday evening, a Koyambedu returnee (farmer) was diagnosed as covid-19 positive case in Chittoor town lala garden. By this incident, district officials alerted the village ward secretaries, volunteers as well as health workers to conduct door to door survey in suspected villages.

Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar put his concentration on tracking the Koyambedu returnees movements and health condition. In this direction SP instructed the all DSPs to take immediate action to find the Koyambedu returnees. As part of that on Friday SP inspected the containment areas of V Kota Mandal from where the farmers and goods carriers drivers, as well as cleaners, went to Chennai Koyambedu market on vegetable business. During the inspection, SP visited V Kota market yard and directed local police to stop the transport of vegetables and other things from V Kota to Coron virus hotspot Koyambedu market.

It may be noted that Chittoor District has 170 km border with neighbouring State TamilNadu from Sathyavedu to Kuppama. Nagari, Sathyavedu, VijayaPuram and Nidra mandals were just only 80 km away from Chennai.

So far officials have identified that farmers, goods carriers drivers from V Kota, Nagalapuram, Nagari, Sathyavedu, Madanapalle, Palamaneru went to Koyambedu on business work one week ago and came back to home towns.