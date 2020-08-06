Coronavirus in Kurnool: 105-year-old woman recovers from dreadful virus in Kurnool

Coronavirus is spreading like wildfire I the state, the recovery rate is also high. In the meanwhile, an old woman of age 105 has recovered from Coronavirus and sending the great message to society with her braveness. Despiteis spreading like wildfire I the state, the recovery rate is also high. In the meanwhile, an old woman of age 105 has recovered from Coronavirus and sending the great message to society with her braveness.

Going into further details, the old woman named B. Mohanamma from Paddapadakhana Street in Kurnool Old Town is of age 105 while her husband Madhavaswamy died in 1991. She had three sons and five daughters.

In the wake of the high number of cases being registered in Kurnool district, volunteers are conducting diagnostic tests on all those over 60 years of age at doorsteps. As part of that, Coronavirus tests were also performed on the grandmother Mohanamma.

However, these tests showed that she was positive on the 19th of last month. Her family members rushed her to the Kurnool Government General Hospital. Her son revealed that she had no symptoms there except a slight fever.

However, she recovered without experiencing any health problems beyond that. She was discharged from the hospital on the 31st of last month. Speaking about conquering the corona, she said, "I was able to recover from the coronavirus due to my healthy habits. I do yoga and meditation regularly every day. These are my health principles."