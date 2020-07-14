Coronavirus in Kurnool: Officials to impose 10 days lockdown in Nandyal

Lockdown in Nandyal: Coronavirus is spreading in Andhra Pradesh with thousands of cases being reported every day. Kurnool district in particular had the highest number of positive cases in the state and heavy cases are being registered especially Nandyal town of the district. At this juncture, the authorities have issued orders to impose a lockdown for 10 days in Nandyal.

Authorities have tightened the regulations in the wake of rising corona cases. The lockdown shall start from Wednesday until the 25th. Only emergency services were given relief while essential commodities, retail, and vegetable sales are allowed from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. The lockdown is in effect from 12 noon to 6 p.m. Municipal Commissioner Venkata Krishna and DSP Chidananda Reddy appealed to every person to wear a mask and maintain physical distance.

Meanwhile, lockdowns are continuing in various cities and towns in another six districts of the state. The regulations are in force in Prakasam, Anantapur, Srikakulam and East Godavari and West Godavari districts respectively. The lockdown continues in Kakinada and Amalapuram in East Godavari district Bhimavaram in West Godavari district while a full lockdown will be in force at Thadepalligudem. In Anantapur too, the authorities have decided to tighten the lockdown restrictions from Tuesday. Meanwhile, Prakasam district is continuing lockdown in Ongole, Chirala, and Markapuram.