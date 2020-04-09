Coronavirus in Srikakulam: Seven areas declared as hotspots despite no positive cases

Coronavirus in Srikakulam: Despite there are no cases reported in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of Andhra Pradesh, the state government has not stopped its measures in the districts as it was reported that more than 6000 people from various corners of the country had reached the district in recent past. The authorities identified almost all of them and placed them in the home, quarantine.

Since it is difficult to know that a person is affected by the virus, the government has taken concrete measures in the district by placing them in-home quarantine. As many as seven areas identified as hotspots in the district following the severity of the situation and constant surveillance has also been set up across these areas.

According to the World Health Organization guidelines, the first 14 days of quarantine was considered adequate, however with a person who completed the 14-day quarantine in Guntur got tested positive later. Hence the officials have extended 14-day quarantine to 28 days. The areas Srikakulam, Palasa, Gaara, Polaki, Ichchapuram, Sompeta and Kanchili were identified as hot spots. On the other hand, 27 inter-state check posts have been strengthened at the borders of neighbouring Odisha.