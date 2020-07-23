Coronavirus in Tirupati: Prospect of Covid duties roils MBBS students

Coronavirus in Tirupati: The final year MBBS students and their parents are concerned over the decision of the government to depute them to Covid duties. They contend that they are not considered full-fledged doctors and will not be able to discharge such duties without completing the course and internship.



Following the instructions from the special chief secretary, health, medical and family welfare, the district collector has ordered students of SV Medical College (SVMC) and SP Medical College for women (SPMC-W) to report before the joint collector (health).

Though they were asked to report by July 21, the students have not joined so far. Instead, on behalf of the students, their parents have reportedly written a letter to the principal of SVMC and superintendent of Ruia hospital, expressing doubts on the power of the government to insist MBBS students do clinical duties without any permission from Medical Council of India and passing final year examinations.

They wanted to know what kind of work, clinical or only a paramedic work, will be assigned to these students. Among other things, they also expressed doubts over the safety of their wards if they attend Covid duties as already several healthcare personnel have become victims of the dreaded virus. The parents of students in SPMC-W also decided to write to the concerned in the same lines.

The parents are arguing that the government would have taken the assistance of MBBS completed doctors and private doctors as they are thousands in numbers. The AP JUDA association seems to have advised the students not to come to college until the questions get answered and the demands get fulfilled.

The former president of AP JUDA Dr M Venkataramana told The Hans India that the situation is very critical and sensitive. The governments are not caring about doctors even when they are dying. The parents have become scary and were not in a position to send their wards to Covid duties under these situations. He opined that there are several qualified doctors available in the state facing unemployment and their services can be obtained.

Another doctor who is doing PG in SVMC said that already they were subjected to severe hardships. They could not even drink water for 12 hours and more while in PPE suits and are unable to use washrooms. They have been feeling tense each moment in the Covid wards. How can students without proper exposure to work be drafted to duties there, he asked.