Coronavirus in Tirupati: TTD to remain shut till June 30 amid COVID-19 lockdown?

If the reports are to be believed, the Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy contemplating to shut Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam amid Coronavirus positive cases increasing day by day in the state. The government and the TTD, have become sceptical of the devotees as to when the temple should be reopened. Coronal cases are the highest in AP.

TTD has said to be reportedly decided to shut the temple till the 30th of June. However, the TTD officials have condemned the news and said that there is such thing of shutting down the temple. On the other hand, special prayers and poojas are said to be held on a regular basis.

Since it is currently a holiday season, Tirumala temple is not likely to attract a large number of devotees this summer. The government and the TTD have reported to be decided not to allow the pilgrims to the Thirumala hill until June 30.

In Andhra Pradesh, 1,259 corona positive cases were registered and 31 people died. As many as 970 people are currently receiving treatment and 258 recovered from coronavirus and discharged from the hospital. At present, the highest number of cases reported in Kurnool district of 332, 254 in Guntur and 223 in Krishna district. Similarly, 54 cases were reported in Ananthapur, 74 in Chittoor, 39 in East Godavari, 65 in Kadapa, 82 in Nellore, 56 in Prakasam, 4 in Srikakulam, 22 in Visakha and 54 in the West Godavari district.