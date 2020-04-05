Coronavirus lockdown: Andhra Loyola College serves eggs for police striving to implement lockdown in Vijayawada

Coronavirus lockdown: The distribution of eggs to the police personnel was who are on their duties round the clock have held under the auspices of the Old Students Association of Andhra Loyola College. DGP Gautam Sawang and Vijayawada CP Dwaraka Tirumal Rao at Vijayawada AR Grounds have distributed eggs to the police. According to the association's representatives, four thousand eggs are distributed to 4000 police personnel in Vijayawada and Guntur.

The DGP said that police personnel are engaged in public service for 24 hours during the lockdown and it the people's responsibility to support the police by not leaving the house staying at home.

"Those who come out are being given counselling; coronavirus could be eliminated after completion of 9 days of lockdown. This time is the crucial time to follow the lockdown strictly, " DGP said. DGP praised Andhra Loyola College alumni for recognizing the services rendered by the police staff in these tough times.