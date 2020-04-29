Coronavirus Lockdown: Third phase of ration distribution begins in Andhra Pradesh

With the lockdown being enforced amid coronavirus outbreak in the state of Andhra Pradesh, the government of Andhra Pradesh has announced the delivery of free ration to the people of the state for April and May. The administration has already distributed the ration twice in this month and while the third phase of ration distribution has begun today (Wednesday). With the orders of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, ration goods are being distributed from Wednesday morning.

The Civil Supplies Department Ex-officio Secretary Kona Shashidhar has issued guidelines to revenue officials and dealers over the distribution of ration. He advised the officials to maintain social distancing and use of sanitizers. The officials have asked all of them to follow the rules and regulations.

Here are the guidelines:

- Free delivery of rice to ration card holders from April 29 to May 10 through ration shops.

- In keeping with the rules of Coronavirus lockdown, social distancing is to be followed while distributing ration goods.

- The dealers are asked to issue time slot tokens at ration shop, and the ration would be distributed to 30 people per day.

- The government has ordered the officials to take the biometric for the third instalments. However, it has advised that everyone use sanitiser before giving the biometric impression.

- The dealers are required to provide the sanitisers at each ration shop.

On the other hand, the government is enforcing lockdown strictly amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the state. As per the government data released on Tuesday, the state has reported 82 new positive cases in the taking the tally to 1259 with 258 recovered and 31 fatal cases. The health bulletin states that as many as 5783 samples have been tested so far. Guntur district stands in the second position with 254 cases after Kurnool, which has 332 cases.