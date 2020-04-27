Coronavirus update: 80 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally climbs to 1177

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus epidemic is fast spreading in Andhra Pradesh from the past week. The rise in the number of cases is attributed to increase in the conduction of tests. In the latest development, the state has reported 80 new positive cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1177. The state nodal officer has released the media health bulletin on Monday. According to bulletin, 33 cases were registered in Krishna district, 23 in Guntur district, 13 in Kurnool, 7 in Nellore district, 3 in West Godavari district and one in Srikakulam district. The total number of active cases are 911.

Kurnool district tops the list with 292 positive cases followed by Guntur district. Coronavirus positive cases were reported in 12 districts in all 13 districts. So far, only four cases have been reported in Srikakulam district while in Vizianagaram district, not a single case has been registered. A total of 235 people have been discharged from hospitals across the state and 31 people have died of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in the latest development, four staff members of Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan office were reported to have tested positive for coronavirus, which led to quarantine all the employees of Raj Bhavan employees. However, the news is awaited for confirmation. It is reported that governor Biswabhushan Harichandan would undergo corona test.

రాష్ట్రంలో గత 24 గంటల్లో జరిగిన కోవిడ్19 పరీక్షల్లో 80 కేసు లు పాజిటివ్ గా నమోదయ్యాయి.

రాష్ట్రం లోని నమోదైన మొత్తం 1177 పాజిటివ్ కేసు లకు గాను 235 మంది డిశ్చార్జ్ కాగా, 31 మంది మరణించారు. ప్రస్తుతం చికిత్స పొందుతున్నవారి సంఖ్య 911. pic.twitter.com/xVT5GjbE31 — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) April 27, 2020



