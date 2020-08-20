Coronavirus Update: 9393 New Cases Reported In Andhra Pradesh, Tally Moves To 3,22,501

The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has reached to 3,22,501 on Thursday along with 9393 new Covid-19 cases are reported in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 95 people died within 24 hours taking the death toll in the state to 2,820. In the last 24 hours, 16 died in Chittoor, 11 in Prakasam, 8 in Anantapur, 6 in Guntur, 6 in Kurnool, 9 in Nellore, 8 in West Godavari, 5 in Srikakulam, 6 in Visakhapatnam, 5 in Vizianagaram, 8 in East Godavari, 2 in Krishna and 7 in Kadapa.

On the other hand, as per the district-wise data, East Godavari recorded the highest number of 1357 Coronavirus cases in 24 hours followed by Chittoor 836, Visakhapatnam 985, Guntur 443, Kurnool 805, East Godavari 1357, West Godavari 995, Kadapa 434, Prakasam 635,

Nellore 588, Vizianagaram 385, Anantapur 973, Srikakulam 762, Krishna 195 corona positive cases were reported respectively.

According to health bulletin released on Thursday, 55,551 Coronavirus samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh over a 24-hour period. So far 2,35,218 people in the state have recovered from the coronavirus along with 8,846 new recoveries on Wednesday. There are currently 87,177 people receiving treatment in the state.



