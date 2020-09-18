Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh registers 8096 new cases taking tally to 6,09,558

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have started declining from Thursday after witnessing 10 thousand cases per day for the last week. According to a bulletin released on Friday, 77,710 samples were tested in the last 24 hours where as many as 8096 positive cases were reported taking the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 6,09,558. Meanwhile, 67 people have died in the past 24 hours bringing the total death toll to 5244.

Meanwhile, the health department reported that as many as 11,803 people had recovered in the past 24 hours, which brings the number of people recovering from the coronavirus to 5,19,891 while 84,423 people are being treated at the hospital. East Godavari has registered the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours was 1405 followed by 1035 in West Godavari district, 902 in Chittoor district, 713 in Prakasam, 513 in Guntur, 496 in Srikakulam, 487 in Vizianagaram and Krishna, 468 in Nellore, 419 in Kadapa, 371 in Visakhapatnam, 337 in Kurnool respectively.

East Godavari district has the highest number of positive cases with 83,852 in the state, followed by West Godavari district at 55,670. The increase in the number of discharges is a sigh of relief to Andhra Pradesh government. The state has conducted a cumulative of 49,59,081 testa in the state.