Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 1322 new cases taking tally to 20,019

As per the latest media health bulletin released by the state nodal officer on Monday, 1322 new Coronavirus cases reported in the last twenty-four hours in Andhra Pradesh taking the tally to 20,019 out of 16,712 samples tested. The cases include 1263 local cases, 56 migrants, and 3 foreign returnees.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the state reported seven deaths in the state taking the total fatalities in the state to 239 and the recovery number stands at 8920 along with 424 patients getting discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, the active cases stand at 10,860 active cases in Andhra Pradesh.

Going by the district-wise data, Guntur district recorded highest 197 followed by East Godavari 171 Anantapur 142 cases Kurnool 136 and Chittoor 120 in the last 24 hours. The state so far has conducted the 10,33,852 tests in the state.



