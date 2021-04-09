Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 2765 new cases and eleven deaths, tally mounts to 9,18,597

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have continued to increase from the last two weeks with the outbreak of second wave. The state health department has released the bulletin on the cases over the last twenty four hours as on Friday morning.



As many as 2765 new positive cases were reported taking the total tally to 9,18,597 cases while eleven more deaths reported till Thursday morning by which the total deaths mounts to 7279.

Meanwhile, the recoveries stands at 8,94,896 including 1245 on Friday and the active cases mounts to 16,422. The district wise data confirms that Chittoor topped the list with 496 new cases followed by Guntur 490 and Krishna 341 cases.

On the other hand, the state has conducted 1.53 crore tests till day including 31,892 in the last twenty four hours. The vaccination program is going on in the state and the government is taking all measures to contain virus and sought the centre to supply the excess doses to the state.