Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 41 new positive cases, takes tally to 8,89,339

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 41 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours on Monday. According to the bulletin released by state health department, the total number of cases has gone up to 8,89,339 while the number of discharged patients stands at 8,81,582 which includes 71 discharges in the last twenty four hours.

On the other hand, 7,167 people have succumbed to the virus including zero deaths on Monday and there are 590 active cases in the state till Sunday. The state has conducted tests for 1,37,46,985 samples so far including 18,257 in the last twenty four hours.

According to district wise data, Chittoor district has reported highest number of cases in the last twenty four hours with 10 cases and zero cases in Vizinagaram district. The highest number of overall cases reported are 1,24,404 in East Godavari and lowest in 41,152 in Vizianagaram.



