Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 4228 new cases and 10 deaths, active cases mounts to 25,850

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have continued to increase from the last two weeks with the outbreak of second wave. According to state health bulletin there is a huge spike in the number of cases in the last twenty four hours.

According to the bulletin, as many as 4228 new positive cases were reported taking the total tally to 9,32,892 cases and ten more deaths reported by which the total deaths mounts to 7321

Meanwhile, the recoveries stands at 8,99,721 including 1483 new recoveries on Tuesday and the active cases mounts to 25,850. The district wise data confirms that Chittoor district has topped the list with 842 new cases followed by Guntur 622 and East Godavari 538 cases.

On the other hand, the state has conducted 1.54 crore tests till day including 35,582 in the last twenty four hours. The vaccination program is going on in the state and the government is taking all measures to contain virus. The state has received 4.40 lakh Covishield and 2 lakh Covaxin doses on Monday and Tuesday and Tika Utsav gas begun.