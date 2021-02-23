Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 70 new positive cases, takes tally to 8,89,409

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 70 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours on Monday. According to the bulletin released by the state health department, the total number of cases has gone up to 8,89,409 while the number of discharged patients stands at 8,81,666 which includes 84 discharges in the last twenty-four hours.

On the other hand, 7,168 people have succumbed to the virus including one death in Visakhapatnam on Monday and there are 575 active cases in the state till Tuesday. The state has conducted tests for 1,37,75,253 samples so far including 28,268 in the last twenty-four hours.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest number of cases in the last twenty-four hours with 18 cases and zero cases in Kurnool district. The highest number of overall cases reported are 1,24,413 in East Godavari and the lowest in 41,155 in Vizianagaram.



