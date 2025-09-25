Corporator launches ‘Okaroju Okaveedhi Parisubram’

Nellore: Unlike other political leaders and public representatives, 14th Division of Nellore city TDP corporator Kartham Pratap Reddy is always available to the public.

People can meet him every day not at his residence, but walking on the roads in 14th division in the early hours of every day to attend public issues.

Following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s call for ‘Swachh Andhra – Swarna Andhra’, Pratap Reddy launched an innovative concept - Okaroju Okaveedhi Parisubram - programme in his division.

As part of the initiative, every day the corporator personally monitoring fogging operation, garbage cleaning, desilting of canals, bleaching spray and other works in every street in the division. On Wednesday, he participated in sanitation drive conducted at Tyagaraya Kalyanamandapam Street in Balaji Nagar.

When The Hans India contacted, corporator Pratap Reddy said that 14th division people elected him as the corporator hoping that he will develop the area. “What is the use of my electing to the post, if I fail to solve the problems.” he stated.