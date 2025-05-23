Live
Cosmetic clinic inaugurated at Nellore Apollo
Highlights
Nellore: At Nellore Apollo Hospital, a senior plastic surgeon has set up a cosmetic clinic specifically under the leadership of Dr Srinivasa Rao.
Nellore: At Nellore Apollo Hospital, a senior plastic surgeon has set up a cosmetic clinic specifically under the leadership of Dr Srinivasa Rao.
The clinic was inaugurated by Director Medical Services Dr Sriram Satish, senior Plastic Surgeon Dr Srinivasa Rao and Unit Head Balaraju.
They said cosmetic surgery has started services at the Apollo Specialty Hospital with access to all available fees.
