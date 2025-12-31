Kakani alleges corruption in irrigation department

Nellore: Former Minister and YSR Congress party district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy has alleged that corruption is rampant in irrigation department with the some officials looting public money in the mask of power.

Addressing press conference here on Tuesday, the former minister pointed out that despite specific guide lines from the court directing the irrigation department to clear the pending payments related to various contract works, the officials least bothered over implementing the court orders instead they are demanding commissions from the contractors for clearing their bills.

The YSRCP leader has alleged that one Gangadhar Reddy working as manager in irrigation office in Nellore city backed by Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, expecting huge amount of bribe from the contractors for processing their bills.

He said that Gangadhar Reddy demanding the contractors to deposit the amounts in the bank account of his relative Narayana Reddy to clear off their outstandings related to contract works.

The YSRCP leader has concerned that even though the issue has been brought in to the notice of the higher officials and Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths but no use because Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy restricting the enquiry over the issue.

The YSRCP leader has urged the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to order for enquiry on Gangadhar Reddy as truths will come out over his corrupted activities.